Wanted fugitive flees to Benidorm while on prison leave for committing vile crimes against his stepdaughter in Britain

A FUGITIVE convicted and jailed for raping his teenager stepdaughter in the UK between 1999 and 2001, has been arrested in Benidorm.

The 56-year-old Belgian was detained on a European Arrest Warrant.

He had been tried and convicted in Belgium of five historical rape offences.

READ MORE:

The man had been sentenced to nine years behind bars but failed to return to his jail after being given some ‘prison leave’.

Barring any parole, the rapist still had five years of his sentence remaining before absconding.

The offences were committed after his family moved to the United Kingdom with the first abuses happening when the stepdaughter was aged 16.

The Policia Nacional were told that the Belgian national was staying in a Benidorm hotel and he was duly arrested.

He has been handed over to the National Court which handles extradition proceedings.