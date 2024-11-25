25 Nov, 2024
25 Nov, 2024 @ 18:18
This city in Spain is the third best in the WORLD to live in, according to expat survey by Forbes

ALICANTE has been voted as the third best city in the world by foreigners who live and work there.

The positive verdict comes in the annual Forbes magazine InterNations Expat City Rankings.

In fact, Spain dominates in the study as Alicante is only beaten by Valencia and Malaga in the ratings.

Madrid comes seventh in the survey while Barcelona comes down the list at 21.

Other top 10 cities include Panama City, Mexico City, Ras Al Khaimah, Bangkok, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

One big advantage for Alicante City over its Spanish rivals is that it is the only location in the country that comes into the top 10 in study for housing.

More than two-thirds of those surveyed in Alicante(68%) value the affordability of housing in a ‘positive’- double that of the world average which is at 34%.

62% of participants in the ranking results said housing is ‘easy to find’ in Alicante compared to the 45% global figure.

Alicante also does well in sections like ‘Digital life’ coming 16th place and categorised as ‘decent’ for expats looking for good internet access.

Survey participants gave Alicante 24% in regard to negative views of online government services and there was a 55% negative over problems with ‘bureaucracy and local authorities’.

Career prospects were marked down along with job security, though many foreigners in the area don’t regard that as an issue as they have come to retire or only work part-time.

Alex Trelinski

