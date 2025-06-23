Police quickly find missing autistic son of distraught British tourists in Alicante

THE Policia Nacional helped a distraught British couple on holiday in Alicante City by finding their missing autistic son within minutes of him wandering off.

The child, 8, got separated from his parents in the Esplanade de España area of the city last Wednesday.

A call to the Policia Nacional at 9.40pm alerted officers about the boy’s disappearance and that he was on the autism spectrum.

POLICIA NACIONAL BIKE PATROL

A bike patrol already in the area carried out a thorough search and quickly located the youngster.

Meanwhile a second motorcycle patrol used sound and light alerts to make them visible so that they could find the parents to bring them the good news.

The mother and father were reunited with their son and expressed their gratitude to the officers who found him promptly.

The already stressful situation was made worse as they were tourists who did not know the city or could speak Spanish.