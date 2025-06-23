23 Jun, 2025
23 Jun, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Roda with pool garage – € 165,000

Beautiful 2-Bedroom Apartment with Golf Views in Roda Golf & Beach Resort This well-presented 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom first-floor apartment offers an exceptional opportunity to own a home in the prestigious Roda Golf & Beach Resort. Enjoy stunning views over the immaculate gardens, perfect for relaxing evenings and breathtaking sunsets. Thoughtfully designed and sold fully furnished, this apartment is move-in ready, combining comfort, style, and functionality. The open-plan living and dining area creates a bright and welcoming space, ideal for both everyday living and entertaining. Step… See full property details

Apartment

Roda, Murcia

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 165,000

thinkSPAIN

