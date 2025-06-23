WATCH: Calls in Spain to leave ‘criminal alliance’ NATO and cut military ties with the USA

A SPANISH Member of the European Parliament has ignited a debate on Spain’s military alliances by demanding that the country withdraw from NATO and sever its ties with the United States.

Irene Montero, a member of the left-wing PODEMOS party and former Minister of Equality, slammed both the US and Israel as ‘the two greatest dangers of humanity and for world peace at this time’.

Her call comes in the wake of recent US military strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities, which saw American aircraft utilising Spanish bases, including the Naval Station Rota in Cadiz and Moron Air Base in Sevilla.

“Israel has nuclear weapons, the United States has nuclear weapons, and in fact the only country in the world that has ever dared to launch a nuclear bomb has been the United States,” she told reporters.

“This shows that the UN and NATO have never had anything to do with our security, they do not serve to defend us – on the contrary, they put us in danger, the UN and NATO put us in danger, and they serve not to defend us, but for Europe to wage the wars that the fascist Donald Trump orders.”

She then criticised the Spanish foreign ministry and the EU for ‘repeating American and Israeli war propaganda – that the problem is Iran’s nuclear weapons, when all international organisations, including the United States itself, have said Iran doesn’t have a nuclear bomb, whereas the two aggressor countries do.’

She added: “That is why we immediately demand from Pedro Sanchez that he prevent any Spanish military base from being used by the United States to continue to attack Iran illegally.

“Nor to send military force to Israel in its illegal attacks and plan to exterminate the Palestinian people and, of course, to place a total embargo on all weapons going to the genocide, and to get us out of that criminal alliance that is NATO.”

The MEP asserts that Spain, as a country committed to peace, should not continue to be allied with the United States and Israel.

It comes after Sanchez negotiated a deal with NATO to exempt Spain from meeting the new target of member states spending 5% of GDP on defence.

Spain spent just 1.4% on its military in 2024, but has already committed to meeting the previous 2% requirement by the end of this year.