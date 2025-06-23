British woman adrift for four days at sea is rescued in Spain’s Balearic Islands

A BRITISH woman who hired a boat in the Balearic Islands and ended up missing for four days, has been rescued.

The 39-year-old Brit lives in Formentera and has been named as Mary Gavin.

She rented a Quicksilver motorboat last Tuesday morning from La Salina on the island but there was no subsequent contact with her.

Concerned friends alerted authorities about Mary’s disappearance after she did not return the boat at 6pm on Wednesday.

Searches were conducted by the Guardia Civil’s Maritime Service and its Underwater Activities unit.

On Saturday at around 5pm, a ferry on the Ibiza to Valencia route spotted the rental boat adrift.

The beleaguered craft was towed by Maritime Rescue to Ibiza.

The British sailor was transferred to a hospital in Valencia City but details about her condition have not been disclosed.