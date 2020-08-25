DETAILS are emerging of a dramatic rescue of a British man off the coast of the popular Costa del Sol resort of Marbella.

According to sources, the Salvamento Maritimo coast guard received a distress call from a German owned yacht named Estelar at 1.53pm yesterday.

They reported picking up a man in casual clothing clinging to life on a surfboard.

It is reported that the man, 55-years-old and of British nationality, said he had fallen from a passing cruise ship and had spent three days adrift in the Mediterranean.

The man was picked up by the Salvamar Vega vessel and transferred to dry land where he was taken to the Estepona health centre for treatment for severe hypothermia.

At present, details are not clear on how he managed to fall from the cruise ship or how he managed to find a surfboard.