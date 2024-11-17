17 Nov, 2024
17 Nov, 2024 @ 15:33
Body of German man, 56, is found in a boat floating off popular resort on Spain’s Costa del Sol

THE body of a German man has been found in a boat that was floating off the Costa del Sol.

The grisly discovery was made on the shores of La Cepa beach in Fuengirola this weekend.

According to the 112 emergency service, the alarm was first raised at around 4pm on Friday.

The witness had seen the boat while walking near the Rey de España promenade and noticed that it seemed to be adrift.

It then washed up against some rocks, causing its mast to rupture.

Local police, the Guardia Civil, Maritime Rescue and firefighters were all called to the scene, where they discovered a dead person onboard the vessel.

According to La Opinion de Malaga, the man is a 56-year-old German whose bodies showed no visible signs of violence.

However an autopsy will now take place to determine the cause of death.

