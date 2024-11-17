17 Nov, 2024
17 Nov, 2024 @ 16:25
1 min read

Police launch investigation after male body discovered floating in the sea south of Gibraltar 

A BODY has been discovered floating off the coast of Gibraltar near Europa Point early this morning, the RGP have announced.

The discovery was reported at 8:47am by a private yacht approaching Gibraltar. 

The crew alerted the Gibraltar Port Authority after spotting the body approximately just over a kilometre south of Europa Point. 

The authorities immediately dispatched a number of vessels to investigate, including from the Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Defence Police, and HM Customs.

Botched burglary in Gibraltar's swanky Ocean Village lands hapless local man jail time

Boom Launch
A body was found just over a kilometre south of Europa Point

The body, believed to be that of a male, was recovered around 9.30am and handed over to medics.

Investigators, including specialist crime scene officers, are working to determine the man’s identity and the circumstances of his death. 

A post-mortem examination has been requested.

No deal for Gibraltar could see far reaching economic pain in Spain but La Linea 'shouldn't fall to the narcos' says mayor

In a statement, an RGP spokesperson urged respect for the deceased and any family members, particularly in light of a video of the incident circulating online. 

“We ask that members of the public don’t share this video out of respect for the person who has died and any family members,” the spokesperson said.

Authorities are appealing to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact the RGP Control Room on 200 72500 or report details online at www.police.gi/report/crime. 

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

