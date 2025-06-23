New DANA set to bring storms, hail and even TORNADOS to Spain this week – will the costas be affected?

SPAIN is bracing for a powerful DANA to tear through the country from the west, bringing storms, giant hailstones – and even the rare possibility of tornadoes in some parts of the country.

Spanish weather service MeteoredES has issued warnings as the front approaches, expected to unleash its fury on the northern and central interior regions this afternoon.

Torrential rains and violent thunderstorms are anticipated, with the potential for hail and isolated tornadoes – a reminder of the destructive power these systems can wield.

The heaviest stormy weather is expected in western Andalucia, with Huelva and Sevilla bearing the brunt before the front moves inland.

Tuesday will see the weather conditions brought about by the DANA intensify in the interior of the peninsula, bringing with it the largest possibility for large hailstones and tornados.

The last significant tornado struck near Sant Llorenç de Morunys in Catalonia in 2018, causing millions of euros in damages.

The 1886 Madrid tornado remains one of the most devastating in Spain’s history, dubbed the ‘killer tornado’ for the number of lives it claimed.

Temperatures across Spain are set to remain extraordinarily high, however, with sweltering conditions reported in the central, northeastern, southern, and southeastern parts of the country, as well as the Balearic Islands.

Central Andalucia is on orange alert for 40C temperatures in Cordoba, Jaen and the Guadalquivir valley.

The Canary Islands are also on alert, not for the DANA itself, but for strong winds.

The question on many minds, especially those living or holidaying along the costas, is whether these coastal areas will be affected.

While the immediate impact of the DANA is concentrated inland, the meteorological patterns associated with such events can extend their influence.

The costas, particularly those along the Mediterranean, have historically been vulnerable to the tail end of DANA systems, which can bring sudden, intense downpours and gusty winds.

However, these regions should be spared the battering and continue with scorching – and dry.