Orange alert for excessive heat in parts of Alicante with ‘equatorial’ nights predicted

ORANGE heat warnings have been issued by the Health Ministry for Tuesday afternoon in the Vega Baja region of southern Alicante province

The alert comes after the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) predicted high temperatures for Bigastro, Redovan, Callosa de Segura, Rafal, Catral, Albatera and San Isidro.

Values are expected to reach at least 36C in the inland area.

An extreme level of risk in regard to forest fires has also been issued for the south of Alicante province.

Meanwhile night-time values will not drop below 27C in some municipalities- offering little respite for people wanting a good sleep.

Those levels come into the higher ‘equatorial’ night category, as opposed to the ‘tropical’ nights endured for over a week.

Hot nights increase the risk for vulnerable people and cause a significant increase in energy consumption due to the extensive use of air conditioning.

Alicante province has suffered abnormally high temperatures in June, with the monthly average around 3.5C higher than normal.

Unless there is a dramatic change in the next week, a new June record will be set, surpassing temperatures recorded in 2022.



