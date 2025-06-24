24 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Jun, 2025 @ 12:20
1 min read

Elderly man dies in tractor accident in remote area south of Ronda

by
'Traumatised' dog walker in Mallorca discovers bludgeoned body of a man in a ditch: Police arrest his boyfriend

A 72-year-old man lost his life on Saturday afternoon in a tragic accident involving a tractor in the Arroyo de la Sijuela, a remote area located south of Ronda, near the municipality of Benaoján.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene at 6:05 p.m. by the 061 Health Emergency Centre, which reported a possible fatality following a tractor overturn on a rural road in the area. In response, the coordination room activated a multi-agency operation involving the National Police, Local Police, and the Provincial Fire Consortium.

Upon arrival, Local Police confirmed the man’s death. Authorities have not yet disclosed details surrounding the circumstances of the incident.

Judicial protocol for sudden or suspicious deaths has been initiated. As part of this process, a judge is appointed to oversee the case and is authorized to order investigations, autopsies, and other legal procedures to determine the exact cause of death.

No further information has been released at this time.

Tags:

Related Articles

Michael Coy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Benidorm suffers massive setback in battle to stop paying €330m compensation to developers
Previous Story

Benidorm suffers massive setback over €330m compensation payment to developers

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop