22 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 Nov, 2024 @ 15:00
··
1 min read

Popular Costa Blanca port sets new record for cruise ship visits

by
Popular Costa Blanca port sets new record for cruise ship visits
LUXURY CRUISE SHIP EXPLORA I VISITED ALICANTE

THE port of Alicante will break cruise ship stopover records in 2024 with 100 vessels calling into the Costa Blanca with a passenger total of 230,000.

It’s a 19% rise in ships docking at Alicante which last year saw 81 vessels stopover- itself an annual record.

The port has been boosted by the MSC Cruise company which had 20 vessels calling in during seven months.

READ MORE:

PORT OF ALICANTE

A super-vessel called the Explora I docked on Thursday and is part of the MSC ultra-luxury line.

It had 850 people on board- mainly from the United States, with passengers disembarking for day tours of Alicante, plus options to visit Elche, an old olive oil mill at Alcoy, and the Canelobre Caves in Busot.

The Explora I is the first of a series of six ultra-luxury ships – reserved especially for passengers with high purchasing power – which are also committed to sustainability as a strategic element.

The new craft in the Explora series will be powered by liquefied natural gas, which will allow up to 25% less carbon dioxide to be emitted into the atmosphere.

It was the first time that Explora I has called in Alicante and a special ceremony was held involving the ship’s captain, the head of MSC in Spain, and the Alicante Port Authority.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Insurance bill starts to come in for Malaga floods: Spain’s government hit with over 2,000 claims from deadly DANA duo

Next Story

BREAKING: Bomb squad called to London airport as terminal evacuated: Flights to and from Spain facing delays

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Cómo acceder fácilmente a todas las habitaciones de su casa

¿Alguna vez ha sentido que llegaba tarde al trabajo porque

BREAKING: Bomb squad called to London airport as terminal evacuated: Flights to and from Spain facing delays

FLIGHTS to Spain are facing disruption after a suspicious package