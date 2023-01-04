ALICANTE tourist officials are predicting another record-breaking year for cruise ships with an estimated €30 million pumped into the local economy.

Passenger numbers totalled an all-time yearly high of over 120,000 people in 2022 who made a stopover or boarded at the port of Alicante.

That record number is predicted to grow to over 220,000 this year with 111 ships arriving or departing.

The €30 million figure is calculated by looking at a cruise passenger stopping over in the city spending an average of between €70 and €90.

People who embark or leave a cruise shell out an average of €340 when adding one or two nights in a hotel.

Alicante City and Beach Tourist Board head, Mari Carmen Sanchez, described last year’s passenger figures as ‘historic’ and praised the major commitment to the city from MSC Cruises that will double their operations after ‘the good results’ of 2023.

Carmen Sanchez added that the success of MSC will act as a ‘driving force’ for other cruise companies to come to Alicante.

Promotional activity and advertising will be increased according to the Alicante & Costa Blanca Tourism and Cruises Association.

The group brings together over 50 companies and professionals from the area.

They will produce a new information map for cruise passengers; organise press trips for travel journalists and bloggers; and increase workshops and training sessions for tourist-related businesses.

