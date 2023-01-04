VISITORS to the Balearic Islands in the first 11 months of 2022 spent €800 million more than the whole of the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The spending rise equates to 5% compared to three years ago.

In raw terms, expenditure up to the end of November stood at €17.12 billion, compared to €16.31 billion over the whole of 2019

Tourist numbers for the first 11 months of 2022 were very marginally up on 2019 levels with a cumulative total of 16.24 million arrivals.

An important factor in increased spending is the significant increase in the price of products and services offered in the tourism sector compared to 2019.

It means despite the money pouring in, inflation and increased costs will have slashed profit margins, with many businesses like those in hospitality trying to absorb some of the price rises.

With December figures still to come in, 2022 has become the year with the biggest financial tourist turnover in Balearic Islands history.

Breakdowns from the National Institute of Statistics show that foreign visitors spent a lot more than domestic tourists.

Foreigners came in at €1,153 per person for a holiday while internal tourists shelled out €646, but most of those coming to the Balearics from out of Spain for a break would stay for a longer time and therefore spend more.

A daily average shows a different picture with foreigners spending €174 per day and domestic visitors not far behind on €160 per day.

The biggest spenders per head were visitors from Scandinavia and the Benelux countries.

The largest number of foreign arrivals came from Germany, followed by UK holidaymakers.

READ MORE: