A man threatened to blow up his flat after police were called about a domestic assault in the Barrio de la Torre area of Valencia.

The incident happened on December 31, but details were only released on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old man refused to open the door to the Guardia Civil and mouthed out threats against them.

As reinforcements arrived, a woman shouted through a window that the man planned to set fire to the flat by igniting gas from a butano cylinder.

Her children- aged 11 and 12- arrived shortly afterwards and were taken away to avoid witnessing what was going on.

Given the man’s serious threats, the Guardia and Valencia Policia Local decided to storm the flat.

The occupant ran into the kitchen and barricaded himself in it by moving furniture against the door.

The obstruction was removed with officers greeted by the sight of the man with a lighter in his hand and gas escaping out of the butano cylinder.

He was talked out of doing anything rash and arrested.

He’s been charged with gender violence and trying to cause an explosion.

The man and women were not a couple but sources said they had a sexual relationship.

READ MORE: