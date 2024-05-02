This hotel in a ‘pueblo’ in Alicante is among the best in Spain – according to new Michelin guide

A HOTEL in a small Alicante province town has been given star recognition by the Michelin Guide in its first hotel awards for Spain

The Vivood Hotel in Benimantell is one of just 97 establishments in the country to have been awarded the Michelin Keys.

It also has the honour of being the only hotel in Alicante province to be a winner.

SPECTACULAR SETTING

The Michelin experts have taken into account different factors including architecture and interior design, service quality, the personality and character of the hotel, and value for money.

The Vivood is located in the Guadalest valley and brands itself as a landscape hotel.

It has 35 rooms, ten of which are classified as ‘Premium Villas’ and offers a variety of services to guests who stay there.

The hotel has two haute cuisine restaurants, a treatment centre and spa for guests, infinity pools with views of the whole valley and rooms for holding corporate and social events.

ROOM WITH A VIEW

As for the prices for a night’s stay, they range from €238 for a suite while a full- board package including access to a jacuzzi on the terrace will set you back around €530.

If you opt for a premium villa, it starts at €527 per night with a heated outdoor pool, outdoor shower, solarium terrace and a cinema projector.

The half-board deal sees the price begin from €700.