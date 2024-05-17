British fugitive faces 15 years in jail after being arrested in Spain’s Murcia

A UK fugitive has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in the Torre Pacheco area of Murcia.

Details about the man are scant, except that Spanish authorities said that he had sentenced to over 15 years in prison for drug trafficking and money laundering.

No further information like his age have been supplied and its not been revealed how long he has been hiding out in Spain.

READ MORE:

CENTRAL TORRE PACHECO(Torre Pacheco Aytm image)

An International Arrest and Extradition Warrant was issued by British authorities and the Policia Nacional acted on information supplied to them by the UK National Crime Agency.

It has been revealed that a property on a housing estate and two companies located in Torre Pacheco were searched.

Several items worth more than €115,000 made from the profits of criminal acts were seized along with documents.

SEIZED GOODS(Policia Nacional image)

The British man has been handed over to the custody of the National Court in Madrid to process the UK extradition request.