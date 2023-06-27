A BRITISH fugitive wanted on suspicion of conspiring to murder a fellow Brit has been arrested in Marbella.

The 32-year-old man, who had an international arrest warrant issued by the British justice system for allegedly commissioning a murder, had been on the run since December 2021 after failing to attend a court hearing when he was on bail.

Investigations by the Spanish police led them to locate the fugitive on the Costa del Sol and identify him as he was getting out of a taxi on Severo Ochoa Avenue in Marbella from the neighbouring town of Estepona.



According to the search warrant requisition, the suspect had allegedly acquired a firearm and had offered money and organised the transfer of several hitmen to the city of Glasgow (Scotland) to murder a person. The British fugitive is also suspected of being involved in drug trafficking.

