17 May, 2024 @ 16:36
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 May, 2024 @ 16:30
··
1 min read

‘Serial predator’ and evangelist is arrested in Spain’s Valencia for ‘sexually abusing eight young girls’ 

by
‘Serial predator’ and evangelist is arrested in Spain’s Valencia for ‘sexually abusing eight young girls’

A CHOIRMASTER at a Valencia area evangelical church has been jailed by a Mislata court as investigations continue into allegations concerning eight sexual assaults on young girls.

The 31-year-old man was imprisoned in February at the request of prosecutors who said he posed a flight risk and could also reoffend.

Details of his bail being rescinded only became public on Friday.

READ MORE:

He was arrested by the Policia Nacional in June 2023 for allegedly committing five sexual assaults against children, but was allowed to go home as investigations continued.

In April, the judge denied an attempt by the suspect’s lawyer to gain his release after police presented three further allegations.

Accusations include inappropriate touching, showing pornographic material, and committing sex acts in front of the victims.

The Levante newspaper reported that he took advantage of his role as a prominent church member to gain the trust of the children by giving them sweets.

Police sources said that most of the youngsters were aged between five and eight, and the suspect insisted that they did not tell their parents about his behaviour because it was a ‘secret game’.

The assaults are said to have happened over several years, with one victim now of legal age.

Levante also reported that the mother of the arrested man claims to be a psychic and performed exorcism rituals on several of the children.

She is alleged to have told parents that their strange behaviour following the assaults was down to them ‘being demonic’.

The woman would place her hand on their heads and read out Bible verses to free them from the devil’s control.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gender violence surges in Spain: Number of young victims increased by 32% last year, figures show
Previous Story

Gender violence surges in Spain: Number of young victims increased by 32% last year, figures show

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Gender violence surges in Spain: Number of young victims increased by 32% last year, figures show

Gender violence surges in Spain: Number of young victims increased by 32% last year, figures show

THE number of child victims in reported cases of gender-based

Yacht watchers excited at unscheduled stop of 141-metre megayacht owned by the Crown Prince of Dubai in Malaga – it’s second in a year

ONE of the world’s largest superyachts, measuring a staggering 141