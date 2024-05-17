‘Serial predator’ and evangelist is arrested in Spain’s Valencia for ‘sexually abusing eight young girls’ 

A CHOIRMASTER at a Valencia area evangelical church has been jailed by a Mislata court as investigations continue into allegations concerning eight sexual assaults on young girls.

The 31-year-old man was imprisoned in February at the request of prosecutors who said he posed a flight risk and could also reoffend.

Details of his bail being rescinded only became public on Friday.

He was arrested by the Policia Nacional in June 2023 for allegedly committing five sexual assaults against children, but was allowed to go home as investigations continued.

In April, the judge denied an attempt by the suspect’s lawyer to gain his release after police presented three further allegations.

Accusations include inappropriate touching, showing pornographic material, and committing sex acts in front of the victims.

The Levante newspaper reported that he took advantage of his role as a prominent church member to gain the trust of the children by giving them sweets.

Police sources said that most of the youngsters were aged between five and eight, and the suspect insisted that they did not tell their parents about his behaviour because it was a ‘secret game’.

The assaults are said to have happened over several years, with one victim now of legal age.

Levante also reported that the mother of the arrested man claims to be a psychic and performed exorcism rituals on several of the children.

She is alleged to have told parents that their strange behaviour following the assaults was down to them ‘being demonic’.

The woman would place her hand on their heads and read out Bible verses to free them from the devil’s control.