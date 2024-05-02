3 May, 2024 @ 13:50
Subscribe
Login
My Account
2 May, 2024 @ 14:09
·
1 min read

This new high-protein chocolate dessert from Carrefour is being praised by health experts in Spain – this is why

by
dark chocolate

GOOD news for chocolate lovers in Spain: a high-protein pudding is now available in popular supermarket Carrefour, and it has been praised by health experts.

“If you like to finish your meals with something sweet, let me show you one of my favourite options,” explains nutrition expert Jesus Buenavida on his Instagram account, @fitfoodmania.

“It is this protein-packed chocolate-flavoured dessert from Valio,” says Buenavida in his video post. “It has 20g of protein per serving and its main ingredients are semi-skimmed milk, milk protein and fat-free cocoa.”

The name of the product is Valio – Profeel Protein Pudding. It’s made with cocoa, is low in fat and high in protein, and is not just available in Carrefour but also in popular supermarkets such as Dia, Alcampo and El Corte Ingles.

According to Buenavida, it also has lactasa instead of lactose, meaning that it is suitable for the lactose-intolerant, and it is also free of added sugar.

But the real attraction of Valio is its high protein content, which, at 13g per 100g, even exceeds that of an egg. 

Each cup of Valio contains 20g of protein, in fact, and is ideal for anyone who wants to increase their protein intake while enjoying something tasty, according to Buenavida. 

At the same time, the dessert is low in fat and calories, so is ideal for anyone looking to lose weight or follow a healthy lifestyle. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: [email protected] or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

PRIDE 2024 IN SPANIEN: WANN UND WO FINDEN DIE GRÖSSTEN LGBT+ FEIERLICHKEITEN DES LANDES IN DIESEM JAHR STATT?

This hotel in a 'pueblo' in Alicante is among the best in Spain - according to new Michelin guide
Next Story

This hotel in a ‘pueblo’ in Alicante is among the best in Spain – according to new Michelin guide

Latest from Food & Drink

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Madeleine McCann anniversary: How Brit toddler’s disappearance 17 years ago today shares striking similarities to that of German girl Inga Gehricke – including paedophile suspect Christian Brueckner

IT was May 2, 2015, when five-year-old Inga Gehricke went
3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Algorfa with pool - € 219

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Algorfa with pool – € 219,000

Townhouse Algorfa, Alicante   3 beds   2 baths €