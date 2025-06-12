UK tourists help Costa Blanca airport soar to new May record

PASSENGER records were broken for a fifth successive month at Alicante-Elche airport in May with 1.85 million travellers.

That record May figure is 5.8% up on a year earlier- itself an all-time high.

Around a third of passengers came from the United Kingdom.

ALICANTE-ELCHE AIRPORT INTERIOR

Cumulatively, over 7.2 million people have used the airport during the first five months of 2025, an increase of 10.9% compared to the same period last year.

The bulk of May’s travellers were international passengers accounting for over 1.6 million people- an annual rise of 7.5%.

Domestic passengers totalled over 224,000 which was actually 5% less than a year ago.

Alicante-Elche ran 11,697 flights last month, a 6.2% increase on May 2024.

46,681 services were operated between January and May- 11.5% more than last year.

The UK market dominated in May with 637,443 travellers; followed by Germany, with 112,760; the Netherlands, with 111,597; Belgium, with 88,876; and France, with 87,450.

Airport operator Aena said Alicante-Elche was the fifth-busiest of its facilities in Spain last month.

It stood behind Madrid, Barcelona, Palma and Malaga but comfortably ahead of sixth-placed Gran Canaria.