Mourning in the fashion world: Founder of highstreet chain Mango, 71, dies while hiking with son near Spain’s Barcelona

THE founder of highstreet fashion chain Mango fell to his death while hiking with his eldest son in Barcelona’s Montserrat mountain range.

Industry titan Isak Andic, 71, tripped and plummeted 150 metres down a steep ravine while returning to their vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

The Turkey-born entrepreneur, who transformed Mango from market stall beginnings into a global fashion powerhouse, was walking a familiar trail between Collbató’s Salnitre Caves and Montserrat Monastery – a route he knew well from previous family outings.

Emergency services revealed that Andic was hiking with his son Jonathan when the fatal accident occurred.

Turkey-born founder and entrepreneur Isak Andic has died aged 71

Initial reports suggest that Jonathan, who was walking slightly ahead of his father, heard a sudden landslide of rocks and sand before turning to witness the devastating moment.

Unable to intervene, he immediately contacted emergency services at 12.39pm.

Multiple rescue teams, including Mossos d’Esquadra police, firefighters, and a mountain rescue helicopter, were dispatched to the challenging terrain.

Andic’s partner, former professional golfer Estefanía Knuth, rushed to the scene as recovery efforts commenced.

Authorities have begun investigating the circumstances, though early indications point to a tragic accident rather than foul play.

Andic’s body was later transferred to the Catalonia Forensic Medical Institute for a formal autopsy.

Mango said in a statement: “It is with deep regret that we announce the unexpected death of Isak Andic, our non-executive Chairman and founder of Mango, in an accident that occurred this Saturday.

“Isak has been an example for all of us.

“He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership and his unwavering commitment to values that he himself imbued in our company.

“His legacy reflects the achievements of a business project marked by success, and also by his human quality, his proximity and the care and affection that he always had and at all times conveyed to the entire organization.

“It is up to us, and this is the best tribute we can make to Isak and which we will fulfill, to ensure that Mango continues to be the project that Isak aspired to and of which he would feel proud.

“In these extremely difficult times we share the pain of the family as if it were our own.”

Born in Istanbul in 1953 to a Sephardic Jewish family, Andic’s family relocated to Barcelona during his teenage years.

His entrepreneurial career began in the early 1970s, alongside his brother Nahman, when he sold hand-embroidered T-shirts and clogs at market stalls.

Andic crafted Mango into an international fashion retailer across 115 countries. Wikipedia

Mango opened its international store in Portugal 1992, marking the beginning of its global presence.

Under Andic’s guidance, the company expanded into numerous markets, making itself a household name across many parts of the world.

By 2023, Mango operated in 115 countries with nearly 2,700 stores, employing over 15,000 people.

The fashion world has already begun mourning the loss of a significant industry figure.

Marta Ortega, president of Inditex, expressed her ‘admiration for the great company he founded’ – a testament to Andic’s remarkable entrepreneurial journey.

From selling at local markets to building a global fashion brand, Isak Andic’s life story represents a quintessential tale of immigrant entrepreneurial success and determination.