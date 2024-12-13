13 Dec, 2024
13 Dec, 2024 @ 16:07
1 min read

Watch: Women are barred from cathedral in Spain’s Andalucia ‘for wearing short skirts’

by

A DEBATE has broken out in Andalucia after two women were turned away from a cathedral because their ‘skirts were too short.’ 

Sevilla is known for its religious processions, churches and now, for refusing entry to its famous cathedral based on the length of attendees skirts. 

That’s according to TikTokker @arantxgomezb who shared the saga online, garnering over 1,221 views. 

@arantxagomezb

#catedral #sevilla #polemica #parati #viralditiktok

? sonido original – arantxagomezb

“We were in line, with tickets, waiting to go into the cathedral when the director came up to us and told us we couldn’t go in because our skirts were too short,” she claimed. 

The pair pulled down their skirts and tied their jackets around their waists, but were denied entry because there was still ‘a little bit’ of skin on show. 

“It’s 2024… they’re telling me I can’t go in because you can see a tiny bit of knee? I understand that you have to show respect in churches but to be honest I feel disrespected,” she said. 

Cathedral staff reportedly suggested they buy scarves to cover their legs, which they rejected as they ‘didn’t think it was right to make religion into a money making business.’ 

The video garnered mixed responses, with the majority of commenters shaming the women. 

“They were totally right. Learn to dress with respect to enter the second most important catholic temple in the world. Go back to where you came from,” said one. 

Another wrote: “Queen, respect. If you go to Thailand you cover yourself in temples, right? And they are also in 2024. Inform yourself and don’t be ignorant. RESPECT.” 

@arantxagomezb

Respuesta a @TIK TOK CENSORES #greenscreen #viral_video #catedraldesevilla #respuesta #polemica #fyp PARTE 1 y ULTIMA.

? sonido original – arantxagomezb

The strong response caused the creator to respond, stating she had in fact been to many different religious buildings and always covered up when asked. 

“The difference is that in other places they give you something to cover up with if you don’t have anything. They’re not trying to make money from religion,” she said. 

“Most of the comments have talked about respect but then completely lacked it towards me.”

