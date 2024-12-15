2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Pineda with garage – € 140,000

Apartment La Pineda, Tarragona 2 beds 1 baths € 140,000

APARTMENT WITH PARKING at only 200 METERS FROM THE BEACH IN LA PINEDA It has 65 m2 distributed in two bedrooms, both spacious, one with a built-in wardrobe, a bathroom with shower, separate kitchen and living room with access to a terrace with morning sun. The property is in good condition, it has central heating with gas radiators although there is currently no boiler installed. The community enjoys a large outdoor parking area attached to the building. Property with elevator and comfortable access ramps. Excellent location for those who want to live near the sea, in a family environment,… See full property details