Storm Dorothea brings hurricane force winds to Spain’s Canary Islands while mainland temperatures plummet to -4C

PARTS of Spain are being blasted by winds of over 120km/hr today as Storm Dorothea continues to wreak havoc.

According to state weather agency Aemet, the dramatic weather is being caused by an anticyclone, with the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands and central and northern areas of the mainland most affected.

Aemet spokesperson Ruben del Campo said Sunday is another day of ‘full anticyclone’ on the mainland and Balearics.

He said the northern plateau and moorlands of the central region could reach between -2 and -4C, and could even fall further.

However it is the Canary Islands that is seeing the worst of the winds, with gusts exceeding 120km/hr, making them hurricane force.

A report by Aemet explains: “Dorothea, with a great impact, will produce a storm of wind in the Canary Islands and very intense gusts this weekend.”

Strong winds from the south and southeast are expected, with an average speed of 40 to 70km/hr per hour in the western islands.

Aemet warned of ‘very strong and locally hurricane-force gusts’ that are likely to reach or exceed 80 to 120km/hr.

During the day, temperatures will remain below 10C in a good part of the north, except in Galicia and Cantabrian communities.

Meanwhile, in the southern half of the country, temperatures will remain mild.

In the Mediterranean zones, including the coast of Andalucia, they will reach 18 to 20C in the central hours of the day.

Meanwhile, in the Canary Islands there will be very high temperatures – over 25C – and a lot of wind.

