15 Dec, 2024
15 Dec, 2024 @ 16:48
Weather alerts are issued for strong winds in Spain’s Andalucia tomorrow – including the Costa del Sol

A SERIES of weather alerts have been activated in southern Spain as strong winds look set to batter the region.

According to state weather agency Aemet, gusts could reach up to 100km/hr tomorrow as Storm Dorothea makes its mark.

Along the Costa del Sol and Costa Tropical in Granada, winds are expected to reach 60km/hr, causing waves of up to three metres. Both regions are on a yellow alert.

Meanwhile, in Antequera and Ronda, residents can expect gusts of up to 70km/hr between 8am and 6pm on Monday, when the yellow-level warning is in place.

The strongest winds will be experienced in parts of Cadiz, however, with gusts reaching or exceeding 100km/hr in the likes of Algecrias and Tarifa.

Winds of up to 90km/hr are also expected in Jerez, Jimena and Arcos de la Frontera.

The majority of Cadiz province is under a yellow alert for strong winds for most of Monday.

There is also an orange alert in place for the whole Cadiz coastline.

The alert from Aemet warns of strong coastal winds of up to 74km/hr, making the sea incredibly rough.

