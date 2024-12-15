Gibraltar closes border with Spain after finding suspicious package outside its airport

GIBRALTAR was today forced to close its border crossing with Spain after discovering a suspicious package near the territory’s airport.

The frontier, which connects La Linea de la Concepcion in Spain to the British Overseas Territory, was shut for almost two hours.

No one was allowed to cross the border from just after midday and until 1.45pm due to the suspcious item, reports Europa Sur.

At 2.08pm, police reported that the Royal Gibraltar Regiment assessed the package and found no explosives inside.

The force said that a cordon would remain in place in the terminal car park while investigations continued.

The Kingsway tunnel and the airfield runway were closed to traffic and pedestrians, although by 1.30pm the tunnel had opened to traffic in both directions.

At 1.45pm, the passage was reopened in both directions to pedestrians, bicycles and electric scooters.

The airport also reopened after being temporarily closed, but with a cordon in its car park while the Royal Gibraltar Regiment bomb squad continued its work.