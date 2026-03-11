WATCH: Police uncover 1.5 tonnes of cocaine hidden in bags of cement by the feared Mocro mafia during Marbella warehouse raid

FIVE people linked to the so-called ‘Mocro mafia’ have been arrested in Malaga province after the Police Nacional seized 1.5 tonnes of cocaine hidden in bags of cement.

Authorities in cooperation with Brazilian police found the shipment had entered Spain via the port of Algeciras.

The ‘cement’ cargo was then transferred by road to a Marbella area industrial warehouse.

The gang used a shell company based in the German city of Bremen, to cover the transport of the illegal goods.

The criminal organisation was led by a man, with links to the ‘Mocro’ mafia based in the Netherlands.

To recover the cocaine, the gang sent three men living in Germany to the Costa del Sol.

The police probe uncovered where the narcotics were stored, leading to a raid on the Marbella warehouse.

Oficers discovered that the cocaine had been divided into packages and was hidden inside 1,000 cement bags.

All of the bags were marked to make identification easier for the people in charge of extracting the drug.

Five people have been arrested for drug trafficking and belonging to a criminal organisation.

The warehouse raid also resulted in the impounding of a vehicle, a high-end mobile phone and €2,240 in cash.

The investigation is still active and two international arrest warrants have been issued against two gang members.

