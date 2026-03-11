SPAIN’S richest man has kept his spot in the world’s top ten as we can soon expect to see our first trillionaire.

Amancio Ortega is the only Spaniard in the top ten of Forbes rich list.

The fashion magnate and owner of Inditex group, which is best known for its chains Zara Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear and Bershka, sits in tenth place with a value of €136 billion ($148 billion).

Considered a pioneer in fast fashion, Ortega began working in textiles as a teenager and then co-founded Zara with his wife in 1975.

Ortega stepped down as Inditex chairman in 2011 but is still the richest person in Spain.

He owns around 60% of Inditex and also a large real-estate portfolio.

Ahead of Ortega on the list, and taking first place, is Elon Musk who is on his way to becoming the world’s first billionaire.

He has already become the first person to surpass €736 billion ($800 billion) with his net worth currently at €772 billion ($839 million).

Acting as the main shareholder of Tesla, SpaceX, X and artificial intelligence company xAI, Musk has triple the worth than those in second and third place on the list.

Those in these spots are Google cofounders Larry Page, with a both of €236 billion ($257 billion), and Sergey Brin, who has €218 billion ($237 billion).

Then in fourth is the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, with €206 billion ($224 billion). He is closely followed by Meta executive director Mark Zuckerberg with €204 billion ($222 billion).

This new Forbes information also reveals that there are now 3,428 billionaires which is 400 more than a year ago.

