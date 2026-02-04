4 Feb, 2026
4 Feb, 2026 @ 16:00
·
1 min read

Elon Musk calls Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez a ‘tyrant’ and ‘fascist’ over proposed social media ban for children aged under 16

by
BILLIONAIRE and social media platform owner, Elon Musk, has called Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, a ‘tyrant and traitor to the people of Spain’ over plans to ban children under 16 from using social media.

The measure- announced by Sanchez on Tuesday- will also include action against sites if they do not adequately police material on their sites.

Musk took to his own ‘X’ platform to blast Sanchez and reacted to a video where the Prime Minister announced a new legislative package that will include laws aimed at holding social media executives accountable for failing to properly police their platforms.

Sanchez said social media platforms will have to implement age verification tools that actually work, not easily by-passable checkboxes, if they wish to operate in Spain.

Spain’s proposed regulation would give parents clear backing to set limits and would ease social pressure for children worried about missing out, said Diana Diaz, director of the ANAR Foundation for at-risk children and adolescents.

Musk expressed his disapproval of the new measures, calling the Spanish leader ‘Dirty Sanchez’ as well as posting an emoji of excrement.

About an hour and a half later, he escalated his criticism, posting on X: “Sanchez is the true fascist totalitarian.”

The billionaire last week attacked him over plans to regularise thousands of undocumented migrants in Spain.

On Tuesday, French authorities conducted a search of X’s Paris offices as part of an investigation into algorithm manipulation and possible foreign interference, in which Musk has been called to testify.

