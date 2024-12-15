Watch: Hurricane winds batter Spain’s Canary Islands as gusts of 130km/hr topple trees and schools are closed

DRAMATIC footage has emerged from the Canary Islands today as the region continues to be met with extreme winds.

According to reports, gusts of up to 130km/hr have been recorded as a result of Storm Dorothea, leading authorities to cancel school tomorrow across La Gomera, El Hierro and parts of Tenerife.

In footage shared on X, a huge tree can be seen collapsed on the floor after being uprooted by the severe weather.

Other clips show the sea becoming extremely rough among the harsh conditions.

The regional government has placed El Hierro, La Gomera and the north and west of Tenerife on ‘maximum alert’ for strong winds.

The rest of Tenerife and La Palma remain under ‘general alert’ while Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura are on a ‘pre-alert’ warning.

According to La Provincia newspaper, there have been reports of power outages and small landslides in the worst hit areas, however there have been no reported injuries.

It comes as a series of weather alerts have been activated in southern Spain for tomorrow, when the strong winds are expected to move to the mainland.

Along the Costa del Sol and Costa Tropical in Granada, winds are expected to reach 60km/hr, causing waves of up to three metres. Both regions are on a yellow alert.

Meanwhile, in Antequera and Ronda, residents can expect gusts of up to 70km/hr between 8am and 6pm on Monday, when the yellow-level warning is in place.

The strongest winds will be experienced in parts of Cadiz, however, with gusts reaching or exceeding 100km/hr in the likes of Algecrias and Tarifa.

Winds of up to 90km/hr are also expected in Jerez, Jimena and Arcos de la Frontera.

The majority of Cadiz province is under a yellow alert for strong winds for most of Monday.

There is also an orange alert in place for the whole Cadiz coastline.

The alert from Aemet warns of strong coastal winds of up to 74km/hr, making the sea incredibly rough.