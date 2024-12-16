Pictured: The Valencia locals who are still missing almost two months after the deadly DANA disaster

THREE missing people have still to be found following the Valencia flood disaster which has claimed 233 lives

8,500 military personnel are still deployed in the area and many of them are focused on the search for the missing trio.

Besides their families having to grieve, there is a harsh financial reality to deal with, as they cannot apply for aid or pensions for three months if the bodies of their loved ones are not found.

READ MORE:

FRANCISCO MARTINEZ

Jose Javier Vicent Fas, 56, disappeared after his home collapsed in Sot de Chera and his four-year-old son died instantly.

Mother-of-two Elizabeth Gil, 38, a resident of Cheste was driving to work with her sister when they got caught up in a flood tide.

Her sister’s body was recovered but not Elizabeth’s.

Finally, Francisco Ruiz Martinez, 64, was dragged by the water in a supermarket car park on the Monserrat industrial estate.

He disappeared after managing to get his grandchildren to safety.

The latest victim to be found was 59-year-old Mohamed Belhadi in Paiporta last Thursday.