Evacuations in Valencia after fire tears through landfill containing debris from the DANA disaster

A LANDFILL site used as a dumping ground for destroyed items in the Valencia floods caught fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The blaze at Alberic is not under control and a change of wind direction on Monday morning has caused smoke to get close to the San Cristobel urbanisation.

Two residential facilities have been evacuated as a precaution with people taken to the Teatre Liceu in Alberic and to another home in Carnet.

With the residents having mobility issues, it was thought to be prudent to make sure they are safe if the situation worsens during the day.

Authorities are not ruling out having the evacuate the whole urbanisation.

Alberic mayor, Toño Carratala said: “We are going to continue to keep a close eye on the situation and we have several units of firefighters, the Policia Local, and the Guardia Civil plus ambulances on stand-by if a quick intervention is need.”

For the time being, the recommendation to residents is to stay inside homes, close doors and windows to prevent smoke from entering buildings and, above all, pay special attention to vulnerable people who have a respiratory problem.

Five crews of firefighters from Alzira, Xativa, Ontinyent and volunteer firefighters from Vallada, plus two units of forest firefighters and three helicopters have been at the scene, after the blaze broke out at 3.08am on Sunday.