16 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
16 Dec, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Villa for sale in A Capela with garage – € 185,000

by
2 bedroom Villa for sale in A Capela with garage - € 185

Villa

A Capela, A Coruña

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 185,000

2 bedroom Villa for sale in A Capela with garage - € 185,000

REF BD_146 At BACKHOME, we present this CHARMING two-bedroom stone house, located in O Pousadoiro, A Capela. The property is situated opposite the Fragas do Eume Natural Park, with nearby hiking trails—a SPECTACULAR location for all nature and tranquility lovers. The house is laid out with a COZY living-dining room featuring a fireplace, a FULLY EQUIPPED open kitchen, a laundry room with a 150L electric water heater, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom with a shower, all in perfect condition due to its minimal use. In addition to its excellent state of conservation, the house has high-quality… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Evacuations in Valencia after fire tears through landfill containing debris from the DANA disaster
Previous Story

Evacuations in Valencia after fire tears through landfill containing debris from the DANA disaster

Property sales in Spain reach their highest since May 2007 after surging by 51%
Next Story

Property sales in Spain reach their highest since May 2007 after surging by 51%

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Property sales in Spain reach their highest since May 2007 after surging by 51%

Property sales in Spain reach their highest since May 2007 after surging by 51%

OCTOBER’S home property sales were the highest for any month
Evacuations in Valencia after fire tears through landfill containing debris from the DANA disaster

Evacuations in Valencia after fire tears through landfill containing debris from the DANA disaster

A LANDFILL site used as a dumping ground for destroyed