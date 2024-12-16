2 bedroom Villa for sale in A Capela with garage – € 185,000

Villa A Capela, A Coruña 2 beds 1 baths € 185,000

REF BD_146 At BACKHOME, we present this CHARMING two-bedroom stone house, located in O Pousadoiro, A Capela. The property is situated opposite the Fragas do Eume Natural Park, with nearby hiking trails—a SPECTACULAR location for all nature and tranquility lovers. The house is laid out with a COZY living-dining room featuring a fireplace, a FULLY EQUIPPED open kitchen, a laundry room with a 150L electric water heater, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom with a shower, all in perfect condition due to its minimal use. In addition to its excellent state of conservation, the house has high-quality… See full property details