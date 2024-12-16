16 Dec, 2024
16 Dec, 2024 @ 13:22
‘Secure your doors and windows!’: Police issue warning amid hurricane winds in southern Spain

SEVERE winds have arrived to the southern coast of Spain after wreaking havoc in the Canary Islands.

Weather alerts have been issued across the Costa del Sol and the majority of Cadiz for much of Monday.

Cadiz is being battered the hardest by the conditions, with the Port of Tarifa and the Los Alcornocales Natural Park recording gusts of 105 and 127km/hr respectively.

Winds of more than 120km/hr are considered to be of hurricane force.

State weather agency Aemet recorded easterly winds of 85km/hr from as early as 5am at Tarifa port.

As a consequence of the storm, the port has cancelled all its scheduled departures.

The decision has been taken for safety reasons for all journeys between Tarifa and the Moroccan port of Tangier Ville, on the other side of the Strait of Gibraltar.

Meanwhile, several town halls have closed parks and other public spaces, including the María Cristina park in Algeciras and the Saccone Gardens in La Línea.

In Tarifa, where the wind has reached its strongest levels, police have advised people ‘to secure doors, windows and all those objects that could fall onto the public road and to stay away from trees, walls or buildings under construction or cranes and advertising hoardings, which could fall off.’

The entire Campo de Gibraltar coastline from Tarifa to La Línea remains on orange alert for rough coastal conditions caused by severe wind.

