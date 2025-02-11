11 Feb, 2025
11 Feb, 2025 @ 10:43
Shepherd is arrested in Spain for ‘stealing 264 sheep from his boss’ after being sacked

Sacked shepherd steals 264 sheep from ex-employer and sells them to rival farms in Spain

A SACKED shepherd at an Extremadura region farm took revenge on his ex-employer by stealing 264 of his sheep.

The former worker, 41, has been arrested by the Guardia Civil and 30 animals have so far been recovered.

He’s also accused of stealing items worth over €31,700 from the Caceres area business.

GUARDIA AT CACERES FARM

The Guardia were called in by the farm manager last month after he noticed sheep numbers dwindling between April and December.

The disgruntled ex-employee became the prime suspect as investigations revealed he stole the sheep and sold them to rival farms.

Some of the animals were discovered and removed from two locations.

The man was detained on February 5 and he’s been charged with theft and fraud.

The Guardia Civil investigation is continuing to discover the whereabouts of the rest of the flock.

