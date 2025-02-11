Earthquake in Morocco rocks SIX provinces in southern Spain: Panicked locals call in police

AN earthquake in Morocco has been felt in at least six provinces in the Spanish region of Andalucia.

The quake, measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale, struck at around 11.49pm on Monday night.

The epicentre was in the Moroccan town of Ksar el-Kebir, according to the National Geographic Institute.

The quake, in the region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, was recorded at a depth of 34km.

Such was the strength of the natural phenomenon that it was felt with intensity in Sevilla, Cadiz, Malaga, Huelva, Jaen and Cordoba.

In Sevilla, locals felt tremors in Alcala de Guadaira, Guillena, San Juan de Aznalfarache, Bormujos, Carmona, Mairena del Aljarafe, Dos Hermanas and the capital city.

In Cadiz, they were noticed in Algeciras, Los Barrios and San Roque, while in Malaga, in Estepona, Fuengirola and the capital city and in Huelva, in Lepe and the capital.

Tremors were also felt in Linares in Jaen and in Cordoba city.

The 112 emergency number received at least five calls from residents who reported shaking.

The calls came from the province of Sevilla (two from Sevilla city, and one each from Mairena del Alcor and Mairena del Aljarafe) and Huelva (one from Bollullos Par del Condado).