Watch: Marbella padel club is raided by armed police just weeks after shooting of ex-MMA fighter

A MARBELLA padel club has been raided by police just weeks after a customer was shot at in the car park.

Video footage shared on Instagram shows at least five Policia Nacional riot vans outside the Real Club and Gym, located behind the burnt out Sisu hotel near Puerto Banus.

Officers wearing helmets can be seen entering the premises and talking to customers, while at one point a black 4×4 appears to be being searched.

The motive for the raid has not been made public by police.

Early last month, a German bodybuilder and ex-MMA fighter was shot in the ‘penis and anus’ outside the Marbella club.

The attack, which was described as a ‘warning’, saw 34-year-old Saman Baghi flee for his life as he was shot three times.

The Cologne native had posted a story to Instagram just moments earlier of himself sitting on an exercise bike at the Real Club Padel, alerting his various enemies to his location.

Sources in Germany told the Olive Press that Baghi was ‘quite the VIP target.’

Saman Baghi, 34, a German of Iranian origins who commutes between Cologne, Dubai and Marbella.

Credit: Instagram/saman_ibiza

Baghi was a keen bodybuilder and former MMA fighter who trained in Real Club Padel in Marbella every day when he was in town. Credit: Instagram/saman_ibiza

“He was an enforcer for the Hell’s Angels, bringing them in lots of money, but he left the gang after falling out with the leader,” the source said.

“We don’t know if he has any affiliation now, but he made a lot of enemies when in the motorcycle gang by threatening people and beating them up.”

According to witnesses, the shooter was dressed in black gym gear as he waited for Baghi to emerge from the popular padel club and gym where he was known to train every day.

The Instagram story that alerted Baghi’s enemies to his whereabouts on January 2. Credit: Instagram/saman_ibiza

Baghi uploaded the story at around 1pm on Thursday January 2, and he was shot at around 2.15pm.

Conflicting reports indicate the enforcer was hit three times – ‘one bullet went through his buttocks and grazed his penis,’ German tabloid Bild reported.

“The second hit his anus, the third pierced his left leg.”

Baghi managed to ‘drag himself back inside the building bleeding, but the masked perpetrator followed him and continued to fire.’

“But the gun jammed, probably saving Saman B’s life,” the source told the German daily.

Baghi did not shy away from flaunting his luxurious lifestyle on social media for all to see.

Credit: Instagram/saman_ibiza

The victim was rushed to the Costa del Sol hospital, where he miraculously discharged himself the same day despite the severity of his injuries and serious blood loss, according to Bild.

According to the reports, Baghi is expected to make a full recovery and ‘everything is working down there.’

