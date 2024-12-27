27 Dec, 2024
27 Dec, 2024 @ 13:37
Benalmadena shooting latest: Two victims are located after escaping down a ravine

THE victims of a shooting in Benalmadena have been located after escaping down a ravine.

It comes after a dramatic response was launched last night when one of the targets phoned police to say his friend had been shot in the head.

But in an update, the Policia Nacional said both men escaped without gunshot wounds.

The force said a car is believed to have intercepted another vehicle on Calle Poseidon at around 7.45pm on Thursday.

When the passengers of the intercepted car got out, they were met with gunshots, fired by a shooter ‘wearing a hood’, according to witnesses.

The two targets fled down a dried up river embankment that is adjacent to the road.

While they suffered some bruising, they were able to avoid being shot.

READ MORE: Panic as man is gunned down outside Marbella shopping centre

A Policia Nacional source told El Español: “They have been located and do not have gunshot wounds.”

The force said the investigation is ongoing and that the motive for the attack remains unknown.

Several neighbours called emergency services last night after being startled by the sound of gun shots.

Footage shared online showed firefighters, paramedics and police at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a hooded man flee the area in a high-powered SUV.

It comes after a German man of Arab origin was gunned down outside a pharmacy in Marbella on Tuesday.

The victim survived after running and hiding inside the Cristamar shopping centre in Puerto Banus, but sustained a bullet to the leg.

There have been no arrests over the Marbella shooting, with police suspecting the incident to be a ‘settling of accounts’ between rival gangs.

Laurence Dollimore

