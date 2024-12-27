27 Dec, 2024
27 Dec, 2024 @ 13:29
Popular Spanish YouTuber is arrested for building flamethrowers and explosives

A SPANISH YouTuber has been taken into custody for building explosives and sharing ‘how to’ guides. 

The Guardia Civil has taken down a YouTuber who made illegal explosives in Cantabria. 

A popular creator with over 100 million views, the man is accused of illegally making explosives, creating fire and explosive risk in a forest area, as well as obstructing the course of justice. 

He explained the process of making flamethrowers and explosives and posting ‘how to’ tutorials from his home in Castro-Urdiales. 

Known as Operation Sputnik, it began when Guardia Civil agents specialising in the trafficking of arms and explosives discovered the YouTube channel. 

Agents feared the tutorials were a great risk to citizen safety and could be used to commit violent crimes. 

He filmed the videos from his family’s finca situated near an industrial estate, a forest and a residential area. 

It is thought he put his own life, his family and neighbours at risk, as well as risking damage to the forest and nearby properties. 

In one of the videos, the man showed viewers how to make over 30 kilos of an incendiary mixture known as ‘Termite’ which is capable of melting any kind of metal. 

He showed clips of him melting a car on his property, after which he denied firefighters entry when they tried to put out the fire. 

In another, he showed how to make Napalm and flamethrowers. 

It comes after a man was arrested in Pontevedra two years ago for creating illegal explosives following the man’s tutorials.

