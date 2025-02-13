13 Feb, 2025
13 Feb, 2025 @ 13:04
Can hotels in Spain photocopy your ID? All you need to know after tourist wins legal battle

A HOTEL in Cantabria has been fined €1,500 for turning a customer away after they refused to photocopy their ID.

They were handed down the judgement by the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) after a guest refused to let the hotel scan and photocopy their identity document. 

The client had reserved the room through booking.com and tried to complete the check in online but stopped when they were asked for a picture of both sides of their identification.

When they arrived, the hotel requested a photocopy and scan of the document, which the guest refused saying it was an excessive measure. 

Photo: Cordon Press

Instead, they offered to write down their details and pass them to the reception so they could check the booking. 

The hotel refused and their booking was subsequently cancelled. 

Afterwards, the client complained to the Cantabrian tourism ministry and the AEPD, which ruled in their favour. 

They ruled asking for a photocopy of ID is ‘excessive’ and the hotel has no need for some information listed on the card, such as a photo of the client. 

According to article 5.1c of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) personal data should be ‘adequate, appropriate and limited to what is necessary for the ends specified.’ 

While the hotel claimed the ID photocopy was necessary to check the client’s details, the AEPD concluded only some details were necessary. 

These include: name, second name, ID number, supporting document number, type of document, nationality and date of birth. 

The hotel paid the fine, which was reduced by 20%, handing over a total of €1,200.

Yzabelle Bostyn

