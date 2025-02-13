13 Feb, 2025
13 Feb, 2025 @ 13:47
1 min read

Spain’s anti-tourism protesters are ‘training’ locals ahead of high-season as they vow to ‘intensify’ campaign

by

ANTI-tourism protesters in Spain are ‘training’ to prepare for the high season as they ‘intensify’ their crusade.

A Spanish anti-tourism campaign group has urged members to ‘reorganise’ and ‘strengthen’ ahead of the high season. 

Menys Turisme, Mes Vida (Less Tourism, More Life), based in Mallorca, have called a meeting on February 15.

Photo: Menys Turisme, Mes Vida

They will host workshops and training sessions to redouble their efforts to tackle the negative impact of tourism on locals. 

It comes after Spanish authorities announced a billion-euro investment in the tourism industry. 

“Together, trained, organized, we will have the strength to stand up and defeat this criminal system,” they posted on X.

They oppose the worsening housing crisis, real estate speculation and the growth of luxury tourism.

The group also claims Balearic authorities are prioritizing tourism investments over infrastructure projects to improve the lives of local residents. 

 “While the Balearic Government exceeds the billionaire investments of 1.12bn euros to defend tourist interests, the public infrastructure, healthcare, the territory… is on the verge of collapse,” the group said on social media.

In January, Balearic Islands President Marga Prohens announced the investment of €1.12bn euros into ‘sustainable tourism’. 

Last summer, their campaign brought 10,000 people to the streets of Palma de Mallorca with signs reading ‘tourists go home’ and ‘Mallorca is not for sale’ amongst others.

SPANIENS ANTI-TOURISMUS-PROTESTE: AKTIVISTEN BEREITEN SICH AUF INTENSIVIERTE KAMPAGNE IN DER HOCHSAISON VOR

