‘Drug mummy’ is busted at major Spanish airport: Suspect used bandages to strap cocaine to his body

A DRUG ‘mummy’ with 2.3 kilos of cocaine bandaged round his legs has been arrested at Barcelona Airport.

The man had arrived from South America on what authorities designated as a ‘hot flight’.

These types of flights are subject to special surveillance because they are routes frequently used for drug trafficking to Spain and other European countries.

READ MORE:

BARCELONA AIRPORT(Cordon Press image)

The Policia Nacional took an interest in the man on January 29 during a routine check.

The suspect, who was travelling from a country regarded as an exporter of narcotics, aroused the suspicions of officers due to his nervousness and inconsistencies in his answers about why he was visiting Spain.

Officers then took him to the Tax Agency’s Customs Service to carry out a more thorough inspection.

A detailed search of his luggage was carried out but during a superficial check of the man, it was discovered he eight packages of cocaine strapped to his legs, distributed between the thighs and calves.

Police call these traffickers drug ‘mummies’, due to the techniques they use to hide narcotics.

They wrap the drugs around their body with elastic fabrics or adhesive tape, simulating a bandage to go unnoticed.

The detainee was hauled before the El Prat de Llobregat court where he was charged with a public health crime.