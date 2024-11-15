Narco killed in Spain’s ‘drug smuggling superhighway’ exposes the ‘violent escalation’ Guardia Civil face daily confronting ‘dangerous mafias’

TENSIONS are heating up in Spain’s ‘maritime drug superhighway’ after a narco was killed in a collision with a Guardia Civil patrol boat yesterday.

The dramatic collision with the drug smugglers left one trafficker dead and two officers injured in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at the mouth of the Guadalquivir River in Sanlucar de Barrameda, just north of Cadiz city, which has become the epicentre of hash smuggling into both Spain and Europe.

According to reports, a five-man drug boat rammed the police patrol vessel during a high speed chase, with witnesses describing a ‘tremendous blow’ at the moment of impact.

The surviving narcos set fire to their boat and escaped into the nearby Doñana National Park, from where it is believed they are being sheltered by their local logistics networks.

Police sources believe a ‘good part of the population in the area lives off the drug trafficking business’ and the death will only serve to ratchet up the tensions.

The Guardia Civil already upped the ante when they received new, high-powered patrol boats earlier this year.

In turn, it is worried that the new equipment has prompted the narcos to act with greater aggression and recklessness.

Meanwhile, during successful interceptions and arrests, officers have found drug boat crews armed with guns.

They are not thought to be a threat against law enforcement, but to defend against rival ‘rip off’ gangs who set out to steal their shipments.

The mouth of the mighty Guadalquivir river, which runs through Sevilla, reaches up to 3km wide

“It is just one more example of the critical situation faced by the Guardia Civil stationed in Cadiz and Campo de Gibraltar,” said Agustín Leal of JUCIL, a professional association which represents Guardia Civil officers.

“With the loss of this boat, the Guardia Civil is left for the moment without operational patrol boats in the Cadiz Command to combat drug trafficking.

“Added to this is the fact that our colleagues are subjected to brutal stress and a constant risk of violence that is no longer acceptable.

“The Guardia Civil is really exhausted by operations against drug trafficking, not only because of the danger they face in each interception, but also because of the lack of resources and sufficient support.

“After speaking with many of them, several have confessed to me that they need to take a few days to decide if they can continue like this, because what is happening in Cadiz is very, very hard, both for them and for their families.”.

High speed chases between the Guardia Civil and powerful ‘narco launches’ are common in the Gulf of Cadiz and the Strait of Gibraltar

One outcome of the increased tension and violence is the erosion of the power of the Spanish state, both in its authority and in its capacity to enforce the law in its territory.

“Each operation represents an escalation in violence. The Civil Guard cannot continue to confront armed and dangerous mafias without adequate means,” Leal continued.

“It is not a question of resources, but of political will to defend order and security on our borders.”

There may be some hope on the horizon for the beleaguered Guardia Civil, however.

The law enforcement body recently announced the launch of its new, ocean-going patrol vessel the Duque de Ahumada.

The advanced ship, unveiled at the port of Vigo yesterday, comes equipped with the latest gadgets, including a helipad, multiple boats for rapid intervention, and a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

The Guardia Civil’s new, ocean-going patrol vessel the Duque de Ahumada in dry-dock in Vigo

It will provide room for a crew of 44 plus space for 12 additional personnel.

It is expected that the vessel will be instrumental in intercepting the narco boats, particularly those involving high-speed boats and larger vessels.

Lieutenant General Manuel Navarrete, commander of the Border and Maritime Police, said at its unveiling: “The Duque de Ahumada represents a significant investment in our ability to protect our borders, safeguard our seas, and assist those in need.”

While the reinforcements are very welcome, the ship won’t be operational until the last quarter of 2025.