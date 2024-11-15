Horror in Barcelona: Father is shot twice in the head while sipping coffee at a cafe in terrifying daylight assassination

A FORMER Barcelona dock worker has been killed execution-style while having a coffee after he had dropped off his son at school.

David Caballero Riera, who also coached a local futsal club was shot in the back of the head outside the Trastevere cafeteria in Montgat around 9am on Friday morning.

Witnesses reported that a man ‘of Latin origin’ pulled up on a motorcycle, fired twice from behind, and then drove away.

The Mossos d’Esquadra erected police controls at various roads and intersections in an effort to catch the killer.

The assassination has not surprised legal sources in Catalunya, who have frequently tried to prosecute Caballero for various narco trafficking offences.

A well-known character at the Port of Barcelona, he had been investigated for his involvement with ‘corrupt mafia’ a number of times.

However, he has always managed to wriggle away from prosecution amid rumours that he was a high-level confidential informant.

Only last December he went to trial for his involvement in a brawl in the stands of a five-a-side football match in 2022 when he was president and coach of the Barceloneta Futsal futsal team.

It has been reported that he stepped away from working in the port directly a few years ago, and instead had been managing a luxury car dealership since 2021.

Catalan police are investigating the motive for the crime, although it suggests a settling of scores linked to drug trafficking.