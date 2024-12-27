Spain will open its first ever centre for male victims of sexual violence in 2025

THE first ever centre for male victims of sexual violence is set to open in Spain next year.

President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso made the announcement yesterday, December 26.

The centre will treat exclusively males, mainly those who have been victims of sexual violence as children and need continued treatment.

It is also available to victims of other sexual abuse such as chemsex, male prostitution and sexual exploitation.

It will have a dedicated team of psychologists, educational professionals and lawyers.

Access will always be free and confidential unless information is needed for an official police report.

Victims can go directly to the centre or be directed by medical professionals, care workers, LGTBI support workers or any other relevant Community of Madrid staff.

At the start of 2025, a further two resources will open: a centre to help women to stop sex work and another for young victims of sexual violence with learning difficulties.