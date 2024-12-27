Rare marmoset species babies are born and doing well at Benidorm’s Terra Natura park

TWO baby cotton-head marmosets, one of the world’s most endangered primate species, have been born at Terra Natura Benidorm.

The births happened in October, but details have only been made public this week.

Terra Natura bosses described the news as ‘an important milestone for the conservation efforts carried out by the park’.

READ MORE:

TERRA NATURA MARMOSETS

The babies, whose sex has not yet been determined, came into the world after an uncomplicated birth in the nest of their mother, Martina.

Weighing around 50 grams at birth, the pups have so farm developed as expected, , remaining firmly attached to their mother’s body and showing signs of health such as carrying a coiled tail, which indicates healthy growth.

Park carers have been carrying out a rigorous observation protocol to guarantee the well-being of the pups and the family group.

Their condition and development are checked daily, confirming that the pups are feeding correctly on the mother and that they are alert.

During the first few weeks, the pups spent most of their time asleep, but they slowly begin to open their eyes and interact with the adults, showing curiosity about their surroundings.

These interactions are a positive indicator of the youngsters developing well and they will later begin to be released from the adults to carry out small explorations before returning under the protection of their parents or siblings.

This process, carefully observed by keepers, is key to ensuring that the young grow strong and healthy.

It has been Martina’s third birth, who shares the care of the baby with the father from the second day.

In addition, the older siblings also actively participate in their care, consolidating the strong social ties of this large family group, which currently has eight members.

This level of harmony is unusual in such large groups, highlighting the stability and cohesion of this primate family at Terra Natura Benidorm.

The cotton-head marmoset is a species listed as Vulnerable (VU) by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and is included in the European Endangered Species Program (EEP).

The conservation of this species is crucial, as it faces serious threats such as deforestation, illegal pet trafficking and the historical impact of its use in biomedical research.

The birth of the two babies is not only a cause for celebration for Terra Natura Benidorm, but also a significant step in global efforts for the conservation of cotton-head marmosets.

It is an emblematic species whose future depends on positive action to protect their habitats and curb the threats they face.