Cute ‘sugar glider’ possums are exploring their surroundings after being born in Benidorm park

TWO sugar glider possums have been born at Benidorm’s Terra Natura- a first for the animal conservation park.

The babies are now three months old and are beginning to explore the world outside their mother’s pouch.

The youngsters have started to open their eyes and are doing well.

BABIES FEEDING FROM MUM AT TERRA NATURA

Sugar gliders are small marsupials, weighing between 150 and 300 grams.

They are mainly nocturnal animals, with large eyes adapted to see in low light conditions, making it easier for them to hunt insects and small animals, as well as to search for fruits and nectar.

They are native to eucalyptus forests in Australia and New Guinea.

At birth, the size of the Terra Natura babies was comparable to that of a cashew nut, and they had to navigate their way to their mum’s pouch to continue their growth.

She helped them find their way by licking their bellies and leaving a saliva trail that guided them in.

This was the most critical stage for their development as they would not have survived without reaching their mother’s udders where they continued to get vital nutrition.



Terra Natura staff monitored the progress and noticed both parents sharing duties.

The mother would take one of the babies out of the pouch so that it can start to move and strengthen its agility, whilst the father carried for the other new-born.

This concept is known as ‘shared motherhood’ and highlights a strong connection between these types of marsupials which is not common in many species.

EARLY EXPLORATION FOR SUGAR GLIDER BABY

The sugar glider youngsters have been examined by park veterinarians who say they are health and developing well.

Proper food and controlled habitat conditions have been crucial factors in the success of the births.



A Terra Natura spokesperson said the birth of the sugar gliders was a significant achievement for the park and reinforces its commitment to the conservation and protection of species.