2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Marbella with pool – € 425,000

Apartment Marbella, Málaga 2 beds 1 baths € 425,000

Ground floor apartment in the sought-after area of Nagüeles, in the exclusive Golden Mile area of Marbella. With its 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, one of them en suite, it stands out for its modern design following a recent renovation. The 114 m² interior offers spacious and bright areas, complemented by an open-plan kitchen and a living room that connects to a charming private terrace (approximately 15 m²) through large windows, allowing a fusion between indoor and outdoor spaces, ideal for moments of tranquility. The property is completed by two bedrooms, the main one with an en suite… See full property details